To play or not to play: How much will Brees, others play for Saints vs Panthers?

Saints quarterback Drew Brees says if he plays Sunday in the season finale against the Panthers, he will play without fear of injury.

Brees is also a few yards shy of reaching 4,000 passing yards for the 13th straight season. He said that isn’t a factor from him, either. The Saints have wrapped up the number one seed in the NFC, leading to speculation about who would and would not play vs Carolina.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

The Saints can set a franchise record for regular season victories, 14, with a win over the Panthers.

Three Saints did not practice Wednesday. They are offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral), and guard Larry Warford (knee).

Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is Noon.