Pinterest releases their 2019 beauty predictions 💋

NEW ORLEANS -- Pinterest has released their top beauty predictions for 2019 based on searches on the visual scrap-booking site.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights...

Baby fringes are making a comeback! They are blunt bangs that start a few inches above your eyebrows. Think... No Doubt Gwen Stefani. The cut is retro inspired and searches for “baby fringes” or “baby bangs” on Pinterest have increased by 51%.

In a world where Botox and box color reign supreme... Pinterest says women are celebrating their natural gray hair more than before. They say searches for the term "going gray" or "going grey" on the site have increased by 879%!

It looks like SNS is replacing gel nails! Powder dipping, or SNS, apparently lasts longer than gel nails. According to fans, they’re easier to remove and Pinterest have seen searches increase by 442%!

Prepare to see lots of lilac hair in 2019, this pretty pastel color trend is blowing up! Searches for lilac hair increased by 1,077 %!

Also keep an eye out for bold red lips, almond shaped nails, and lifted lashes!

