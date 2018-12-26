NOPD: The search is on for stabbing suspect

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD Fifth District detectives are searching for a suspect in a December stabbing.

The suspect has been positively identified as 37-year-old Stanley Williams.

On December 3 around 11 A.M, Williams got in a verbal altercation with the victim. Detectives say Williams then stabbed the victim.

The incident happened near the intersection of Franklin and St. Claude Avenues.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stanley Williams is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.

29.968932 -90.050107