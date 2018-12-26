NOPD searching for General DeGaulle robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

Around 5 P.M. on December 20, the suspect pictured was seen entering a business, where he demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint.

This happened in the 3800 block of General DeGaulle, in New Orleans.

The suspect fled the scene after taking the money from the cashier.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, black pants, a black face mask and a dark-colored shoulder bag.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the subject’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.