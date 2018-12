NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a burglary suspect.

The man pictured is said to have burglarized an unlocked van, before stealing several items.

One of the stolen items, a backpack, can be seen in the photo.

The incident happened around 11 A.M. on December 20, in the 600 block of Carondelet Street.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

29.948331 -90.071866