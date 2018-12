NEW ORLEANS – 53-year-old Frank Williams Jr. has been missing since December 21.

According to a family member, she last spoke to Williams on the phone around 3 P.M. that day.

Williams was set to fly to Dallas from New Orleans that afternoon, but he missed the flight.

Williams is 6’6″, weighs around 335 pounds, and is the owner of a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frank Williams Jr. is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.