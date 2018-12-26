× No finish, no win: Pelicans lose 5th straight

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry has seen this movie before. The Pelicans have a chance to close out a game, only to lose the lead and fall short.

New Orleans did so Wednesday night at Dallas, 122-119, wasting a 32 point, 18 rebound night from Anthony Davis.

The Pelicans took a five point lead at 105-100 on a three pointer from Jrue Holiday. But, three free throws late from Luka Doncic sealed the win for the Mavericks. New Orleans has now lost five in a row, and are 5-13 since Thanksgiving.

“I told you guys, you don’t lose the game in the last two minutes,” said Gentry after the game. “We had guys step out of bounds three times. That is elementary school.”

Jrue Holiday scored 25 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and handed out 6 assists.

The Pelicans host Dallas Friday night, and the Houston Rockets Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center.