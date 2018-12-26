Fun finds from Dillard’s on one of the busiest shopping days

METAIRIE — According to the “National Retail Federation,” 50% of the people they recently surveyed plan to hit the stores today to return unwanted items, use Christmas gift cards, and take advantage of after-Christmas sales!
If you’re headed to Lakeside Shopping Center today to shop ’til ya drop, Dillard’s wants to get a few items on your radar!
Here are some of their favorites…
The PediPocket blanket has the perfect pocket at the end of your blanket to keep your toes warm! Not only is it snug, and creatively convenient, it is so very soft!
From bath salts to deodorant, these little gift packs from Green Goo are not only the perfect present, but they’re a great “treat yo-self” travel pack.
The man in your life needs to look sleek yet sharp for those NYE Instagram photos, products by Manscaped will make him laugh while looking fierce.
Dionis Goat Milk Skincare is the perfect way to fight some of our roller coaster weather. They come in yummy scents like Crisp Pear and Sea Treasures.
Plus… goats.
