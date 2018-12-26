× Flu cases keep adding up in Missoula County

HELENA (KPAX TV) — Montana health officials are reporting the second influenza-related the death of the season in the Treasure State.

The latest Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) weekly flu report shows that emergency room visits for flu-like illnesses increased slightly for the week ending December 15, but flu activity remained low.

There have been 92 confirmed cases so far this season with 13 hospitalizations and two deaths reported. The most recent death was in an adult over the age of 65.

Missoula, Lewis and Clark and Cascade counties have seen the highest number of flu cases with nine new cases reported in Missoula County in the last reporting period.