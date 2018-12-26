× Five Southeastern Lions on All-Louisiana Teams

HAMMOND, La. –Five members of the Southeastern Louisiana football team were named to the 2018 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Collegiate Football Teams, which were released by the LSWA on Christmas.

Junior tight end Bransen Schwebel and junior kick returner Juwan Petit-Frere were both named to the first team. Senior linebacker Tamarcus Russell was selected to the second team, while junior linebacker Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and junior offensive lineman Pat Allen were honorable mention choices.

Schwebel’s first team nod is his latest, as he was named first team All-Southland Conference last month. The Amite, Louisiana native caught 30 passes for 484 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

Petit-Frere, who was named second team AFCA FCA All-America last week and first team All-Southland last month, was named the All-Louisiana first team return specialist for the second straight season. The Orlando, Florida native was 17th in FCS with 26.2 yards per kickoff return and led the league in all-purpose yards.

Russell added to his postseason honors after earning second team All-Southland honors. His 118 tackles – the seventh-highest single-season total in school history – were second in the Southland and ninth in FCS this season. The Dadeville, Alabama native had seven games of 10 or more tackles, including a school-record 20 in the season opener at ULM.

Adeyemi-Berglund and Allen received honorable mention recognition after earning the same accolades from the Southland. Adeyemi-Berglund, a native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, ranked among the league leaders with six sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. Allen, a Reisertown, Maryland native, started every game at left tackle in his first season in Hammond after transferring from Georgia.

Northwestern State junior wide receiver Jazz Ferguson was named the state’s Offensive Player of the Year, while LSU junior linebacker Devin White was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year. LSU junior quarterback Joe Burrow was named Newcomer of the Year and Southern freshman defensive lineman Jordan Lewis took home Freshman of the Year honors. Nicholls’ Tim Rebowe and LSU’s Ed Orgeron shared Coach of the Year accolades.

The All-Louisiana teams and individual awards were voted on by a panel of state media and sports information directors.

Petit-Frere, Adeyemi-Berglund, Allen and Schwebel will all be back in Hammond for their senior campaigns. Southeastern will open 2019 preparations with spring practice starting on March 12. The annual Spring Game is scheduled for April 13 at 2 p.m.

2018 LSWA All-Louisiana Collegiate Football Teams

Individual Awards

Coach of the Year: (Tie) Tim Rebowe, Nicholls and Ed Orgeron, LSU

Offensive Player of the Year: Jazz Ferguson, WR, Northwestern State

Defensive Player of the Year: Devin White, LB, LSU

Newcomer of the Year: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Jordan Lewis, DL, Southern

First Team Offense

Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Hometown

OL – Chandler Arceneaux – Nicholls – Sr. – Bourg, La.

OL – Kevin Dotson – UL Lafayette – Jr. – Plaquemine, La.

OL – O’Shea Dugas – Louisiana Tech – Sr. – Lafayette, La.

OL – Ryan Hanley – Nicholls – Sr. – Metairie, La.

OL – Robert Hunt – UL Lafayette – Jr. – Burkeville, Texas

TE – Bransen Schwebel – Southeastern Louisiana – Jr. – Amite, La.

QB – Chase Fourcade – Nicholls – Jr. – Metairie, La.

WR – Jazz Ferguson – Northwestern State – Jr. – St. Francisville, La.

WR – Adrian Hardy – Louisiana Tech – So. – Houston, Texas

RB – Nick Brosette – LSU – Sr. – Baton Rouge, La.

RB – Trey Ragas – UL Lafayette – So. – New Orleans, La.

First Team Defense

Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Hometown

DL – Jaylon Ferguson – Louisiana Tech – Sr. – St. Francisville, La.

DL – Patrick Johnson – Tulane – So. – Chattanooga, Tenn.

DL – Rashad Lawrence – LSU – Jr. – Monroe, La.

DL – Sully Laiche – Nicholls – Jr. – Gramercy, La.

LB – BJ Blunt – McNeese – Sr. – New Orleans, La.

LB – De’Arius Christmas – Grambling – Sr. – Vicksburg, Miss.

LB – Devin White – LSU – Jr. – Springhill, La.

DB – Hayden Bourgeois – Northwestern State – So. – Church Point, La.

DB – Grant Delpit – LSU – So. – Houston, Texas

DB – Amik Robertson – Louisiana Tech – So. – Thibodaux, La.

DB – Greedy Williams – LSU – So. – Shreveport, La.

First Team Specialists

RS – Juwan Petit-Frere – Southeastern Louisiana – Jr. – Orlando, Fla.

P – Zach Von Rosenberg – LSU – So. – Lake Charles, La.

K – Cole Tracy – LSU – Sr. – Camarillo, Calif.

Second Team Offense

Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Hometown

OL – Garrett Brumfield – LSU – Sr. – Baton Rouge, La.

OL – Grant Burguillos – McNeese – Jr. – Mandeville, La.

OL – Lloyd Cushenberry – LSU – So. – Geismar, La.

OL – Damien Lewis – LSU – Jr. – Canton, Miss.

OL – Bobby Reynolds – ULM – Jr. – Keller, Texas

TE – Forest Moreau – LSU – Sr. – New Orleans, La.

QB – Joe Burrow – LSU – Jr. – The Plains, Ohio

WR – Marcus Green – ULM – Sr. – Pontotoc, Miss.

WR – Drake Battaglia – Louisiana College – Sr. – Thibodaux, La.

RB – Darius Bradwell – Tulane – Jr. – Tallahassee, Fla.

RB – Elijah Mitchell – UL Lafayette – So. – Erath, La.

Second Team Defense

Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Hometown

DL – Jordan Bradford – Louisiana Tech – Sr. – Bay St. Louis, Miss.

DL – Terrence Garnett Jr. – Louisiana College – Fr. – Alexandria, La.

DL – Jordan Lewis – Southern – Fr. – Ocala, Fla.

DL – Chris Livings – McNeese – Jr. – Lake Charles, La.

LB – Tamarcus Russell – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Dadeville, Ala.

LB – David Griffith – ULM – Sr. – Plano, Texas

LB – Evan Veron – Nicholls – Jr. – LaPlace, La.

DB – Colby Burton – McNeese – Jr. – League City, Texas

DB – Donnie Lewis Jr. – Tulane – Sr. – Baton Rouge, La.

DB – Joseph McWilliams – Grambling – Jr. – Baton Rouge, La.

DB – Roderic Teamer – Tulane – Sr. – New Orleans, La.

Second Team Specialists

Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Hometown

P – Alex Kjellsten – McNeese – Sr. – Lake Charles, La.

K – Lorran Fonseca – Nicholls – Sr. – Hercules, Calif.

RS – Myles Ward – Northwestern State – Fr. – New Orleans, La.

Article Courtsey of Southeastern Sports Information Department