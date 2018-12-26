Cha Wa performs ‘Get On Out the Way’ on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Grammy-nominated Cha Wa is one of the great artists performing at Big Night New Orleans New Year's Eve Gala at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans Monday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Their album Spyboy has been nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album.

The musical lineup for Big Night New Orleans New Year's Eve Gala also includes Brass-A-Holics, Cowboy Mouth, Amanda Shaw, Kevin Stylez, and more.

For all the info about the event, including how to buy tickets, check out the Big Night New Orleans New Year's Eve Gala website.