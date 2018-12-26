× Authorities respond to two skier fatalities in four days

Summit County, CO (KMGH) — A man who was found unconscious on the slopes at Keystone Resort died at a nearby hospital, just days after a similar incident.

At 12:26 p.m. on Christmas Day, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a 66-year-old man who was found unconscious on a ski run at the resort.

Authorities said there was no indication the man had collided with anything.

He was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The Summit County Coroner has taken over the investigation into the cause of death.

Four days earlier, a 52-year-old skier was found unconscious at the bottom of one of Keystone’s slopes at approximately 12:26 p.m. — the same time the Christmas incident was called in. Authorities said it didn’t appear the man had collided with anything or anybody. He was declared deceased at a nearby hospital.