Local college collecting Christmas trees

HAMMOND – Christmas may be almost over, but a local school is asking you to give one last gift.

Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, is asking for your Christmas trees. The trees will be used in a wetland restoration project.

This will be the 24th year that the school has collected Christmas trees for this purpose. Over the years, it is estimated that more than 40,000 trees have gone to the wetlands cause.

The Hammond Home Depot and Lowe’s have even partnered with the annual event by donating all of their unsold trees at the end of the holiday season.

Christmas trees can be dropped off starting January 3, going through Mardi Gras. Once the collection process is over, Dr. Rob Moreau, a professor at the university, will put his students in charge of deploying the trees into the Manchac wetlands.

Learn more about the project and get drop-off information here.