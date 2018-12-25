Friends Feeding Friends: the true meaning of Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This really is the spirit of the season.

It's happening in the middle of New Orleans. It's right across the City Hall in Duncan Plaza, a park where people who don't really have any other place to go, go.

On Christmas Day, they go there because many of them don't have any place to go eat.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there to discover nobody is going hungry on this Christmas Day.

That's because a group of friends is out to feed friends.

There's no organized effort.

It started about six years ago with a couple of California sisters who moved to New Orleans.

They set up a Christmas buffet back then and continue the tradition today.