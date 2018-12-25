Family works for months to spread holiday cheer with their miniature display

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WEWS) — Two months of work, 14 trains and 356 miniature houses. The Hoert family of Middleburg Heights calls it “Hollydays Village at the Hoert Resort.”

The elaborate display has taken over the great room of the family’s home. There is a post office, pizza shop, a casino, a football field, even a News 5 tower.

At the heart of the village is family. Names of loved ones are on train cars and there are houses for family members in the massive display.

“If someone has passed in our family, we put their picture by their house. Everyone who has passed is recognized,” said Holly Hoert.

The village is never the same twice. It changes each time it goes up, which is now every other year. The Hoert family opens their doors and shares their Christmas magic. “It’s awesome, everyone is so friendly,” said Dennis Hoert.