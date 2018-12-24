Yellies toys making parents peeved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The holiday gift from Hades?

“Yellies” is one of the hottest holiday gifts this year and parents are peeved! Some of the best online reviews read... "order migraine medicine" or "Yellies are the perfect gift for the children of parents you hate."

Yikes! Here’s how they work... the louder you yell... the faster the Yellies move on their own. It's like magic! The kind you want to smash with a hammer.

The Hasbro toys are about $15 each and are recommended for ages 5 and up.

