Woman, 10-year-old boy killed in Independence overnight

INDEPENDENCE, LA – Police are investigating a double homicide that left a 45-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy dead overnight.

The victims were found in a residence near the corner of Fontana Road and Labruzza Lane, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the killer knew the victims.

No further information has been released at this time.

Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 800.554.5245.

TPSO Detective Dale Athmann is the lead investigator on the case.

30.635651 -90.531657