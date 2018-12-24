Video: Mayor Cantrell dances in the Dome as the Saints sweep past the Steelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell couldn't help but dance while watching the Saints outlast the Steelers in the Superdome.

The feeling in the crowd was electric as the dramatic game unfolded, and the reaction of the fans at every big play helped propel the Saints to victory.

Cantrell, like thousands of other Saints fanatics in the stands that afternoon, apparently couldn't stay in her seat.

Orleans Parish Communications District 911 operator Tomeka Singer captured the footage of Cantrell getting down and posted it to Facebook, drawing immediate cheers from fans of both the mayor and the team.

By pulling out the big win, the Saints secured home field advantage throughout the playoffs, ensuring that the road to the Super Bowl will run through New Orleans.

And if this video is any indication, the Mayor will be in the stands dancing her heart out the entire time.