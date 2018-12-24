Tangipahoa police looking for N.O. man after fatal shooting outside bar in Amite

AMITE, LA – A 50-year-old man was shot to death outside of a bar in Amite overnight.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to reports of a shooting outside of Mr. J’s Lounge on Bennett Road in Amite just before midnight on December 23 found Larry Anthony Davis, Sr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the bar.

Davis was pronounced dead on the scene.

Davis and 33-year-old Jerome Ricks reportedly got into a fight at the bar, and Ricks pulled out a handgun and opened fire before fleeing the scene, according to theTPSO.

A warrant for second degree murder has been issued for Ricks, who police says is considered armed and dangerous.

Ricks has an extensive criminal history including arrests for drugs and weapons and was just released from jail on October 29 for an armed robbery charge, according to the TPSO.

His last known address was 1032 Deslonde Street in New Orleans.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ricks is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 800.554.5245.

30.738709 -90.536780