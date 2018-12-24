Sing-along: “All I Want for Christmas Is Drew” parody

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are absolutely killing it this year! While the black and gold continue to dominate the football field, the 1994 holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to dominate the charts!
With 210…MILLION streams, just at end of November, the song is the most streamed song in Spotify’s Christmas category! Not only that, Billboard’s Holiday Digital Song Sales jumped 40%. So why not combine the mega hit with the franchise record setting Saints?
If you find yourself in the caroling spirit this Christmas eve, here’s WGNO’s, “All I Want for Christmas Is Drew” parody (instrumental attached.)
I don’t want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
And I don’t care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I don’t need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won’t make me happy
With a toy on Christmas Day
Cuz I just want the black and gold
to make it to the Super Bowl
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas
is Drewwwww….
Drewwwww, baby
Oh, I won’t ask for much this Christmas
Just a win for Coach Sean Payton
And I’m just gonna keep on prayin’
Jordan-comes-out with guns blazin’
I won’t make a list and send it –
To Wal-Mart patron, Miss Gayle Benson…
I will even stay awake to
Hear what Scott-Van-Pelt has to say…
‘Cause I just want the A-T-L
to hear the WhoDat’s scream and yell
What more can I do?
Cause baby all I want for Christmas is Drewwwwwww
Drewwwww
Oh-ho, all the lights are shining
So brightly everywhere
And the sound of WhoDat
Cheers, they fill the air
And everyone is singing
I hear that Von Bell ringin’
Santa won’t you bring me the one I really need?
Won’t you please bring a trophy to Breeeeeeeees?
Oh, I don’t want a lot for Christmas
This is all I’m asking for
I just wanna see Mark Ingram
Stormin Atlanta’s Sta-di-um
Michael-Thomas-the-flip-phone
A party at the Superdome
Make my wish come true
Baby all I want for Christmas is
Drewwwww baby
All I want for Christmas is Drew baby
All I want for Christmas is Drew baby
All I want for Christmas is Drew baby
Get the “All I Want for Christmas is Drew” Fleurty Girl shirt here.
Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.