Sing-along: “All I Want for Christmas Is Drew” parody

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are absolutely killing it this year! While the black and gold continue to dominate the football field, the 1994 holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to dominate the charts!

With 210…MILLION streams, just at end of November, the song is the most streamed song in Spotify’s Christmas category! Not only that, Billboard’s Holiday Digital Song Sales jumped 40%. So why not combine the mega hit with the franchise record setting Saints?

If you find yourself in the caroling spirit this Christmas eve, here’s WGNO’s, “All I Want for Christmas Is Drew” parody (instrumental attached.)

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

And I don’t care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don’t need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won’t make me happy

With a toy on Christmas Day

Cuz I just want the black and gold

to make it to the Super Bowl

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas

is Drewwwww….

Drewwwww, baby

Oh, I won’t ask for much this Christmas

Just a win for Coach Sean Payton

And I’m just gonna keep on prayin’

Jordan-comes-out with guns blazin’

I won’t make a list and send it –

To Wal-Mart patron, Miss Gayle Benson…

I will even stay awake to

Hear what Scott-Van-Pelt has to say…

‘Cause I just want the A-T-L

to hear the WhoDat’s scream and yell

What more can I do?

Cause baby all I want for Christmas is Drewwwwwww

Drewwwww

Oh-ho, all the lights are shining

So brightly everywhere

And the sound of WhoDat

Cheers, they fill the air

And everyone is singing

I hear that Von Bell ringin’

Santa won’t you bring me the one I really need?

Won’t you please bring a trophy to Breeeeeeeees?

Oh, I don’t want a lot for Christmas

This is all I’m asking for

I just wanna see Mark Ingram

Stormin Atlanta’s Sta-di-um

Michael-Thomas-the-flip-phone

A party at the Superdome

Make my wish come true

Baby all I want for Christmas is

Drewwwww baby

All I want for Christmas is Drew baby

All I want for Christmas is Drew baby

All I want for Christmas is Drew baby

Get the “All I Want for Christmas is Drew” Fleurty Girl shirt here.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.