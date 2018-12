× Police investigate man’s shooting death in Central City

New Orleans – Police are investigating a man’s shooting death in Central City.

The NOPD says the man was shot around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Willow Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

29.944794 -90.088326