Payton to Media: Don’t ask me again

Now that the Saints have clinched the #1 seed in the NFC, will head coach Sean Payton rest many of his starters against Carolina?

It seemed like an appropriate question, but on his Monday conference call, Payton bristled when asked.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2009, ironically at Carolina, quarterback Drew Brees did not play in a season finale the Saints lost. New Orleans set a franchise regular season record for wins that season with 13, and went on to beat the Colts in the Super Bowl.

The Saints can break that record Sunday with their 14th victory of 2018.

Kickoff at the Superdome Sunday is Noon.