× NOLA Flavor: Melba’s Famous Poboys – Bread Pudding

Melba’s Famous Poboys

Address: 1525 Elysian Fields Ave. , New Orleans, LA 70117

Phone Number: (504) 267-7765

Hours: Open 24/7

Menu

Click here for more information about Melba’s Famous Poboys.

Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce

Ingredients:

Bread Pudding:

2 small boxes of Raisins (or 1 cup)

2 cups of Sugar

4 Eggs (Whisk them ahead of time to have them ready)

1 Tbs of Vanilla

1/2 Tbs of Cinnamon

1 loaf of Stale French Bread

1/2 gallon of Milk

1 stick of Butter (Melted or Soft)

Large Bowl

Mixing Bowl

Medium-size Deep Dish Pan

Pam Spray

Rum Sauce:

2 Tbs of Butter

1/2 cup of Sugar

1 Tbs of Corn Starch

1 cup of Whole Milk

1/4 cup of Rum

Instructions:

Prepare all your measurements and portions in advance.

Bread Pudding:

Pour the eggs into mixing bowl and whisk. Pour the 1/2 gallon of milk into the bowl. Add sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, melted butter, and 1 cup of raisins. Whisk everything all together. Cut or break up your stale bread. The staler the better. Place the bread into your large bowl and pour your bread pudding mix in. Mix it all together. (You want to get it to a medium texture – small lumps.) Let it sit for 10 minutes to soak into the bread. Spray your medium-sized deep dish pan with Pam. Pour the Bread Pudding mix into the deep dish pan. Sprinkle some 9th Ward Sugar on top to give it some more crust. Place in the oven for one hour at 350 degrees or until golden brown.

Rum Sauce:

Put 1/2 cup of sugar in a bowl and mix in 1 Tablespoon of corn starch. Melt 2 Tablespoons of butter in a pot or pan. Add whole milk to the melted butter and whisk together. Then add the sugar mixture into the milk/butter mixture. Cook til slightly bubbly. The corn starch will thicken it up. After it thickens, add the 1/4 cup of rum. Drizzle the sauce on top of your cooked bread pudding.