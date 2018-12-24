NOLA ChristmasFest Will Be Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOLA ChristmasFest 2018

"Christmas in New Orleans has always been a magical time. NOLA ChristmasFest, a dazzling, family-friendly seasonal event offers opportunities to create lasting memories with a real indoor ice skating rink, ice slides, a carousel, carnival rides, inflatables, Santa and friends, gingerbread houses, decorated trees and so much more! New this year is curling lanes, Bouncy! the World’s Tallest Snowman, Polar Golf, longer ice slides, special events and pricing honoring member of the Military and First Responders, and 50,000 additional square feet for fun!" - nolachristmasfest.com

Dates Monday, December 24 - Monday, December 31, 2018 Friday, December 28 is Military and First Responder Day

Times December 24 - 11:00am - 5:00pm December 25 - 2:00pm - 7:00pm December 26 - December 31 - 11:00am - 9:00pm

Admission Tickets are $20 Members of the U.S. Military and First Responders enjoy half-priced admission (just $10!) to NOLA ChristmasFest on Fridays Only Bring and empty Coke can for $5 off admission.

Activities Adult Lounge, Kid Lounge, Carousel, Synthetic Curling, Elephant Ride, Gingerbread House, Ice Rink, Ice Slides, Kite Flyer Ride, Polar Golf, ReMix Ride, Rock Wall, Santa Sleigh, Sizzler Ride, Snowball Fight, Snowglobe Live!, Snowmazing, Snozilla Jr., Tilt-A-Whirl, World's Largest Snowman, Zero Gravity Be sure to double check age and height requirements for each requirement.



