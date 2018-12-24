Marrero barge fire sends smoke billowing into the air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARRERO, LA - Smoke continues to billow from a barge fire in Marrero that has been burning for more than 12 hours along the Mississippi River in Marrero.

The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. on December 24 in the 700 block of River Road, according to the Jefferson Parish Communications Department.

Twelve hours later, smoke from the fire could still be seen from miles away as the barges continued to burn.

No further information on the cause of the fire or when it will be contained has been released.

29.910830 -90.137860