Inmate found dead inside her cell at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center

METAIRIE – An inmate being treated for a preexisting medical condition at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center was found dead inside her cell over the weekend.

The 30-year-old woman, who the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department has not yet identified, was found unresponsive in her cell at 6:00 a.m. on December 22 by deputies conducting the “breakfast feeding operation.”

The inmate was being housed in the onsite medical facility for treatment at the time of her death.

The Sheriff’s Office does not have access to medical records for inmates house in the Correctional Center, according to the JPSO.