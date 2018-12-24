Giant mama pelican will guide the way for Papa Noel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARYVILLE, LA - Hundreds of bonfires are set up along the Mississippi River levee in in St. James Parish, ready to guide the way for Papa Noel.

It's a Christmas Eve tradition, and each year, artists spend weeks working on the massive structures.

Artists put their time, money, and heart into creating the bonfires, knowing at the end of the day, ash will be all that is left.

This years main attraction is a 15-foot-tall mama pelican, feeding her baby pelicans.

The show starts tonight, Monday, at 7pm, and is free to the public.