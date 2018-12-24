Coast Guard rescues six people near Morgan City

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued six people overnight from a disabled vessel in the Atchafalaya Bay.

The rescue happened around 3 A.M., after the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans got word of the break down. A 16-foot bass boat became disabled, with two adults and four children on board.

Because of the extremely low water levels, the stranded passengers could not be reached by boat. The Coast Guard launched a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter to complete the rescue.

All six people were hoisted from the boat and brought by helicopter to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, LA.

No injuries have been reported.