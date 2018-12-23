Late bloomers: Saints win 4th quarter again, defeat Steelers to clinch number one seed

The Saints continue to save their best for last.

New Orleans converted a third and 20 yards to go on the winning touchdown drive, and forced 2 fourth quarter Pittsburgh fumbles on the way to a 31-28 victory over the Steelers Sunday at the Superdome.

The Saints, 13-2, clinched the top seed in the NFC, and will play all of their playoff games at home.

The Saints, who activated wide receiver Ted Ginn from injured reserve, caught a 25 yard pass from Drew Brees to convert a third and 20 from the Pittsburgh 32 yard line with 1:33 to play. Two plays later, Brees threw a two yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas to give the Saints a 31-28.

Ginn said getting the number seed one seed in the NFC was critical.

The Saints, during their current three game win streak, have outscored opponents in the fourth quarter, 31-2.

The Saints survived a stellar performance by Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He completed 33 of 50 passes, for 380 yards, and three touchdowns.

Drew Brees completed 27 of 39 passes for 326 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers outgained New Orleans 429 to 370.

The Saints host Carolina next Sunday. If New Orleans wins, the Saints will set a franchise record for victories in a regular season with 14.