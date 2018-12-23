Franchise records in Saints win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- While the main story of the Saints' win over the Steelers, was them clinching the number one seed in the NFC, there were a few records of note that happened in the game as well. The first one of the game was Mark Ingram becoming the all-time leader in rushing touchdowns for the Saints. He was tied with Deuce McAllister at 49 touchdowns coming into the game, but broke that tie in the first quarter. Ingram scored from a yard out with 2:57 to play in the opening quarter to reach 50 for his career and take sole possession of first all-time. Ingram finished the game with 35 yards on 11 carries and the one record-breaking touchdown. After the game, Drew Brees commented on the milestone.

"Yeah, it was awesome," Brees said. "Well deserved. He's such a stud. He's been such a staple for us and such an emotional leader as well for our team. It's something we're all very, very happy about for him."

Then with 7 seconds before the half, Saints kicker Will Lutz, made a franchise record 26th-consecutive field goal. His 43-yarder at the end of the second quarter put him ahead of Pro Bowl Hall of Famer Morten Anderson, who previously held the record of 25-straight made field goals. Lutz did miss his second attempt with 6:13 to play when his 50-yard attempt was blocked. Lutz is now 28-30 on field goals this season. He had not missed one since the Browns game on September 16 and had 13-straight games where he did not miss a field goal.