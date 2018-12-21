‘Sensational Singing Bears’ harmonize just in time for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's their first time singing together.

And they're making their debut on stage during the holidays.

They're the Sensational Singing Bears from Ben Franklin Math and Science School in New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is with the chorus of middle school students as they warm up for a season of singing.

It's a big deal for the kids.

Wild Bill asks Zaria Moorlet, an eleven-year-old, sixth grader.

She says not only is it the first time for the school to have a choir, it's the first time for her to sing in a choir.

And Camara Dupree is ready.

He's an eighth grader.

And he's thirteen years old.

And he plays bass.

And he knows that Christmas without music would be like no Christmas at all.

And that's why the Sensational Singing Bears will be sensational for every holiday season starting now.