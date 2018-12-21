× NORAD will track Santa this year, even if there’s a shutdown

If Congress and President Trump can’t come to an agreement on a budget to fund the government, a partial shutdown will go into effect beginning Saturday at midnight. However, no need to fret if you want to track Santa this year. The Santa Tracker run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will remain online.

“Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year,” the agency says.

In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24.

So a lack of funding won’t affect their mission to track the jolly big guy as he travels across the world delivering presents to all the good girls and boy on Christmas Eve.If you want to track Santa along with them, you can check out NORAD’s Santa tracker here: https://www.noradsanta.org