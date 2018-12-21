× Noose found in boys’ locker room at High School

TROY, MI — A noose was found in the boys’ locker room at Athens High School in Troy on Thursday, according to an email to parents from Athens High School Principal Lara Dixon.

Students coming from a physical education class discovered a rope fashioned into a noose in the rear shower area. Dixon said school officials immediately began an investigation and spoke to the students who found the rope as well as staff who work in the immediate area. They have also begun a preliminary review of nearby surveillance video.

No note or writing was left in the shower area and no leads have been developed yet, Dixon said.

“Obviously, we are aware of the hostile racial symbolism of a noose display and want you to know that we take this very seriously and will continue to investigate throughout the day tomorrow and beyond,” Dixon said in the email.

“If this was a racially motivated incident, I can assure you that it does not represent the values of Athens High School and the Troy School District. Any students involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent of the student code of conduct. There is no room at Athens for any conduct like this and it goes against the culture of diversity and inclusion that our students and staff work so hard to continually build. If it was a cry for help by a student intending self-harm, then we also need to know about it immediately so that we can assist and support that student in every way possible.”