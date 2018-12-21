New Orleans Airport spreads holiday cheer

Today, we had a special surprise for passengers on @Spirit flight 466 from Las Vegas. We hope this lifted your holiday spirit and made your welcome to New Orleans extra special. #HappyHolidays from all of us at #MSY! #holidaycheer #holidaytravel pic.twitter.com/wlYVAAp5Ri — New Orleans Airport (@NO_Airport) December 20, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – Staff at the New Orleans Airport surprise passengers with gifts, carols, and pictures with the Grinch!

Passengers on Spirit flight 466 from Las Vegas received a special treat at baggage claim. They were greeted by a group of employees singing Christmas carols, handing out presents, and posing for pictures.

Tweets from the New Orleans Airport show pictures and videos from the cheerful, first-time ever event.

Passengers have been re-tweeting and sharing, expressing their gratitude for the holiday surprise.