New Orleans Airport spreads holiday cheer

Posted 1:02 PM, December 21, 2018, by

NEW ORLEANS –  Staff at the New Orleans Airport surprise passengers with gifts, carols, and pictures with the Grinch!

Passengers on Spirit flight 466 from Las Vegas received a special treat at baggage claim. They were greeted by a group of employees singing Christmas carols, handing out presents, and posing for pictures.

Tweets from the New Orleans Airport show pictures and videos from the cheerful, first-time ever event.

Passengers have been re-tweeting and sharing, expressing their gratitude for the holiday surprise.

Related stories