Music educator releases new video featuring Roots of Music students

NEW ORLEANS – An up-and-coming New Orleans rapper, jazz musician, and music educator has made an uplifting new video featuring students from the Roots of Music.

LeBron Joseph, who also goes by “King Bronze,” just released the video for his new song “With my Friends.”

Joseph, the nephew of News With a Twist anchor LBJ, is a music educator with the Roots of Music, so a collaboration with students from the music program was a natural fit.

In the video, Joseph performs his song surrounded by Roots of Music students on the streets of New Orleans, including Ja’ryn Willis, Michael Green, Miguuel Whitley, Spiderwebs, Jany’a Williams, Kelci McInnis, Javier Toliver, and Rahsahd Thorton.

But Joseph takes center stage at the end of the video when he plays a solo on the trombone before the credits roll.