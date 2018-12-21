Last-minute shoppers can get great gifts at the grocery store!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - If the thought of heading to the mall anytime during the next few days has you cringing, we have a more pleasant alternative for you: the grocery store!

"I think that our customers would be ultimately surprised at how many gift ideas they can get at the last minute," says Winn-Dixie District Manager Chip Turner.

It's not about canned goods or milk; instead you'll find grocery gift ideas that include everything from baked goods to stuffed animals to specialty gift baskets produced by the florist.

There also are some terrific gifts for Saints fans, such as a helmet that doubles as a serving dish, with room for chips and dip.

Other options: fleur-de-lis ornaments and also high-end cooking appliances such as air fryers and pressure cookers.

If you want to find something special for a foodie on your list, consider Drago's butter sauce (on sale for only $6.89!) or have the florist create a gift basket with items chosen from the Louisiana specialty foods section: spicy green beans, gumbo, red beans and rice, spices, etc. are all tasty options.

If all else fails, you can always purchase store-specific gift cards, and you might be surprised by the selection: everything from Victoria's Secret to Home Depot to the Tractor Supply Company.

Another easy choice: gift sets that include a bottle of alcohol and a pair of nice glasses.