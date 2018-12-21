× Golden Meadow man killed in Lafourche Parish crash

Golden Meadow, La.— Shortly before 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1 at the Golden Meadow flood gate.

The crash took the life of 80-year-old Gerald Plaisance.

The preliminary investigation revealed Plaisance was traveling south on LA 1 in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

For unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane of LA 1. Plaisance’s vehicle struck a northbound 2007 Freightliner truck being driven by 37-year-old Adrian Echeverria of Cypress, TX.

Plaisance was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

Echeverria was restrained during the crash and was not injured.