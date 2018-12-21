× Four killed after plane crashes in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Four people were killed after a plane crashed in Atlanta Thursday afternoon.

The Cessna Citation V jet left Runway 8 at Fulton County Airport and went down at 12:10 p.m. about 1.5 miles east of the airport, according to an FAA spokesperson.

The plane crashed at English Park, specifically at the intersection of Fulton Industrial and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to a tweet from the Atlanta Fire Department.

The plane, which was headed for Memphis, Tennessee, crashed in a football field with damage spread over about 100 yards, according to an Atlanta fire spokesperson.

There was also damage to a nearby home, although no injuries were reported in the home.

“I hate for someone to lose their life especially around this time of year,” said neighbor Clarence Thompson. “I know they have things in their heart and in their minds that they wanted to do with their families and they won’t ever get to do.”

The plane is registered to Wei Chen, CEO of Sunshine Enterprises. He was aboard the plane when it went down.

Charlie Brown Airport is a smaller airport about 15 miles northwest of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.