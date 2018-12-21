× Five St. Claude residents displaced in two alarm fire

New Orleans, LA— Early Friday morning , the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) responded to a 911 call of a house on fire at 3912 St. Claude Avenue.

When the first-up fire companies arrived on the scene at 1:55 am, they found two detached occupied single story rear apartments and a small shed to the left side of the apartments engulfed in flames.

One resident lived in each apartment and were outside when firefighters arrived.

Due to the windy conditions, the fire spread to the rear of 1031/1033 Alvar Street on the right, which is an occupied single story, wood frame family dwelling double and a Second Alarm was called at 1:58 am to search for any residents.

One elderly resident lived at 1031 Alvar Street and was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for observation and two elderly residents (husband and wife) lived at 1033 Alvar Street and escaped unharmed.

The elderly couple had just completed renovations on their home.

There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.