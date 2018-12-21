Dr. Rachel: Kids and E-Cigs, a trend on the rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Electronic cigarettes are more popular now than ever, and that is a big problem, according to our teaching doctor, Dr. Rachel Reitan.

The JUUL e-cig has reached an all time high in sales, due to its sleek and inconspicuous travel-size design. The JUUL resembles a USB flash drive, allowing kids to use them in public places, such as schools and libraries, without drawing attention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 2017 and 2018, vaping among teens increased by 78%.

E-cigs contain the harmful and addictive substance nicotine. Nicotine can damage the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. In fact, one JUUL has the same amount of nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes, that's 20 cigarettes!

So parents, stay alert. Be on the look out for these "USB" cigarettes, and make your kids aware of the danger that comes with using them.

If you have any medical questions, you can email Dr. Rachel at drrachel@wgno.com.