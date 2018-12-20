Would you eat it? Cream Cheese Mints!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A minty fresh treat for Christmas, Test Kitchen Taylor is making Cream Cheese Mints!

Cream Cheese Mints

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

7 cups powdered sugar, sifted

3 to 4 drops food coloring

Place cream cheese and butter in a mixing bowl. Beat until smooth.

Beat in peppermint extract.

Beat in 1 cup powdered sugar.

Add remaining powdered sugar 2 cups at a time. Beat until smooth.

Mix in food coloring.

Transfer to a pastry bag with a large star tip.

Pipe onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet.

Let sit on the counter for 1 hour and then place in freezer to harden.

