Would you eat it? Cream Cheese Mints!

A minty fresh treat for Christmas, Test Kitchen Taylor is making Cream Cheese Mints!
Cream Cheese Mints
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
7 cups powdered sugar, sifted
3 to 4 drops food coloring
Place cream cheese and butter in a mixing bowl. Beat until smooth.
Beat in peppermint extract.
Beat in 1 cup powdered sugar.
Add remaining powdered sugar 2 cups at a time. Beat until smooth.
Mix in food coloring.
Transfer to a pastry bag with a large star tip.
Pipe onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet.
Let sit on the counter for 1 hour and then place in freezer to harden.
