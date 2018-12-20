What are the odds? Saints and Pelicans struggling defensively according to Covers.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The race for the NFL playoffs is in full swing, and who better than Jason Logan from Covers.com, to talk strategy.

The Saints defense is not looking so hot, but that win over Carolina helped, putting the Saints at -6.

This weeks match up is, thankfully, a home game. The Saints are averaging 38 points per game at home.

While the Steelers have been struggling with on the road games, scoring nine points less at these away games.

If Pittsburgh wants a chance at the win, the key this weekend will be putting the pressure on Brees. The Steelers are actually second in league in sacks, with 46 sacks.

"The total for this [game] actually is dropped from 56 to 53, so early money expecting a lower scoring game," Logan said. "And there could be just cause for that. The saints have actually gone 5 and 0 to the under in the last five games, and the Steelers, in their last 5 games, 4 and 1 to the under."

Another big game happening this weekend, the Hawaii Bowl. The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs open +1 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. This game will be tough for the Bulldogs for several reasons, including the 10:30 PM kick off time.

And lastly, the Pelicans struggling defensively going into a big game this Thursday against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Surely, a big talking point on Thursday will be LeBron James and the Lakers working hard to lure Anthony Davis away from a Pelicans contract extension.

Head on over to Covers.com for all the latest on the point spreads and everything else sports related.