Steve Gleason to receive Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON – Former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason will be honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2019.

Gleason, who has been a tireless advocate for those suffering from ALS since his own diagnosis, will be honored for his advocacy work.

“In Louisiana, Steve Gleason inspired all of us as a New Orleans Saint and has continued to inspire us with his bravery and service to others battling ALS,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said. “More than 5,000 people each year are diagnosed with ALS, and Steve Gleason serves as a leading voice in championing the fight against ALS. I am pleased to announce that to honor this service, Congress is awarding Steve Gleason a Congressional Gold Medal. More than 350 Members of Congress signed on to support this legislation, a sign of how powerful a mark Steve Gleason has made on this country. Thank you, Steve.”

The Congressional Gold Medal has in the past been awarded to former presidents, civil rights leaders, military heroes, and distinguished public servants, according to Scalise.

Scalise, U.S. Representatives Cedric Richmond, Cathy McMorris Rogers, and U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D., John Kennedy, Patty Murray, and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) introduced the bipartisan legislation in April.