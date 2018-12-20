New scholarship available through Nicholls for combat veterans

THIBODAUX, LA – Nicholls State University Office of Veterans Affairs has partnered with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) to create a new scholarship.

The purpose of the $500 scholarship is to help combat veterans returning to civilian life. The scholarship, titled CVMA 6-4 Veteran Scholarship, will be awarded to one student per semester, starting this spring.

To be eligible, students must be an honorably discharged combat veteran with a minimum 2.5 GPA, and cannot be a freshman.

Created in 2001, the CVMA is a group of motorcycle-riding veterans, devoted to supporting and helping veterans transition to civilian life. With members from all 50 states and every brand of the U.S. Armed Forces, this is just another way the CVMA is making hug impacts across the country.