× Local police department receives K-9 grant from Ben Roethlisberger Foundation

NEW ORLEANS – All eyes were on the Kenner Police Department today as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced them as a grant winner.

This grant comes just three days before the Saints and Steelers are set to face off in the Dome.

The grant, funded by the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, was awarded today at The Giving Back Fund.

The Kenner Police Department says the much appreciated funds will be used to purchase safety and training gear for their K-9 unit.

This year marks the 12th season that the grant has been given to K-9 units, and this particular grant was the ninth one of the 2018 season.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation has awarded nearly $2 million since 2007.