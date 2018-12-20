Former gymnast loses limbs to toxic shock syndrome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A northern Indiana woman is currently fighting for her life at Methodist Hospital. Anna Norquist, 30, is suffering from toxic shock syndrome. The former competitive gymnast has already lost her right arm and was scheduled to have her left leg amputated Wednesday afternoon.

"She’s a beautiful person, she has a fighting spirit," Gordon Norquist, Anna's father, told WXIN. "None of the doctors expected her to survive and she is remarkably."

Her family said the situation started at the first weekend of December. After only a few days, Anna's symptoms quickly worsened.

"She was in Chicago on a Friday, went to a concert, stayed through Saturday and drove home Sunday," Gordon Norquist said. "She didn’t feel well and thought she was getting flu like symptoms. Then, by Monday, she was fighting for her life."

The family says doctors believe Anna developed toxic shock due to an infection caused by Streptococcus.

"They don’t know and probably will never know exactly where they infection entered," Gordon said. "They think it was the right arm and that’s probably why they took it first."

Anna’s father also said the road ahead for his daughter will be difficult. He said they expect Anna to remain in the hospital for four to six months.

"This is going to be a shock for her and a real adjustment," Gordon said.

This is a trying time for the Norquist family. But they say the support they have received from their loved ones is helping them get through.