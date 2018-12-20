× Ed-itorial: is the Saints offense “fix” just a matter of coming home?

What’s wrong with the Saints offense? It is a question prevalent in the Who Dat Nation this week, despite the fact that the Saints have 12 wins, most in the NFL this season.

The Saints offense has stumbled as opposing defenses do every they can to throttle the Saints two big weapons, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Over the past four games, Kamara has one touchdown, and Thomas zero. While drawing double coverage, Thomas has been held to 27 catches for 215 yards the last four games.

So, what should Sean Payton do?

My answer. Not much, other than watch his team get healthy and get indoors.

The Saints, in the Superdome, are averaging 38 points a game. The Saints on the road this season, averaged 28.9 points a game. So, the Saints score 9.1 points per game more at the Superdome, than elsewhere.

This is not an offensive trait that is limited to the Saints.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who the Saints host Sunday, score exactly 9.1 points per game more at home, than away.

What’s wrong with the New England offense, critics ask? The answer is simple. The Patriots, away from home, are not nearly as potent offensively. New England scores almost 12 more points a game at home, than away.

Saints fans are offensively, spoiled. They watch their club score 51 at Cincinnati, and could have scored more.

They watch their team score 45 at home against the Rams, and 48 at home against the Super Bowl champion Eagles, and figure this offensive thing is easy.

But, then came a 13-10 loss at Dallas when the Saints were throttled.

So, the thousands of offensive coordinators at home, and in the stands, have all kinds of suggestions for the Saints play caller/head coach. And, here’s mine.

Activate Ted Ginn to help your deep passing game, and then beat the Pittsburgh Sunday.

That gives the Saints a chance to get their banged up offensive line healthy, and two weeks to rest those who need it.

For sure, one of the remedies for the Saints supposed offensive maladies is happening Sunday at 3:25 pm.

The Saints will be back indoors. And, indoors at 1500 Poydras Street is a different reality for the Saints offense, and the defenses trying to stop it.