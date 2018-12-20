Better at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- The Saints offense will be expecting a tough Steelers defense on Sunday, which ranks in the top 10 in the league in rushing defense and total defense. Good thing for Drew Brees and his offensive unit that they are significantly more efficient in the Superdome. New Orleans is averaging 10 more points per game at home, and Brees is throwing for 103 yards more per game in the Dome. Not to mention, he's thrown 20 touchdowns and only one pick in their 6 home games, as compared to just 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 8 road games.

"Really the establishing the tempo which for us creates the rhythm by which we perform well," Brees said. "When we're clicking on all cylinders, when we're running the football effectively, we're good in the short to intermediate passing game, which opens-up the shots down the field. We possess the ball, we convert first downs and that leads to points, which is good. And also it plays a more complementary brand of football with our defense, right?"

Helping the offense's cause is that their defense has remained consistent through the road trip and continued to improve. They are holding at plus 8 in the turnover differential and rank atop the league in rushing defense.

"From week to week you put together the best game plan you can and you go out there and it's about execution," Brees said. "Those guys have done a great job over the last couple of weeks. I mean statistically, the best in the league by far. But I think they understand the challenge that's ahead of them this week with the fire power on that side and obviously we understand the challenges we have facing this [Steelers] defense."

The Saints have won the past two meetings against the Steelers, and haven't lost to Pittsburgh in the Superdome since 1990.