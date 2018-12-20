“Baskets of Cheer” delivered to lonely seniors during the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Janet Percle, a Harvey resident, is one of the 70% of seniors who suffers loneliness. This will be her first Christmas without her husband of 66 years. Her husband James suffers with Alzheimer’s disease and is now living in a nearby assisted living care home, while Janet lives in the house they built together.

Senior Care Authority sees similar stories on a daily basis so they wanted bring some holiday joy to Janet during this tough time. A nurse for Senior Care Authority, Carol Bailey, says, "There are so many people out there like this. We just hope everyone checks in on someone, don't take for granted. Check in on every elderly person you know. It takes a second but it really can mean the world to them." Bailey surprised Janet with a “Basket of Cheer,” which is a basket filled with different Christmas goodies.

Senior Care Authority encourages everyone to check in on seniors in their family, neighborhood, church groups and similar. One very small act of kindness can make a world of difference in the life of a senior who is potentially feeling very alone---anyone can be an “Elder Elf.”