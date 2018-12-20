10th Annual BCSF returning to LSU Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – Organizers for the Bayou Country Superfest announced today that the festival will not be returning to the Superdome. Instead, the superfest will once again be held at the LSU Tiger Stadium.

2019 will mark the festival’s 10th anniversary of the event.

BCSF is schedule for Memorial Day weekend, May 25 and 26, 2019.

The festival is known for bringing the biggest and best country music stars from across the country.

The City of Baton Rouge and Visit Baton Rouge are looking forward to the event that in the past, has brought over 100,000 tourists to the area.

Lineup and ticket information will be released in the next few weeks.